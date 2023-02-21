UrduPoint.com

Walk Held To Raise Awareness About Zakat

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 05:56 PM

Walk held to raise awareness about Zakat

An awareness walk was organized by District Zakat Committee Bahawalpur on the occasion of Zakat Day where awareness brochures were distributed among the people regarding the financial aid schemes of the Zakat Department

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ):An awareness walk was organized by District Zakat Committee Bahawalpur on the occasion of Zakat Day where awareness brochures were distributed among the people regarding the financial aid schemes of the Zakat Department.

Due to the decrease in the collection of the Zakat funds, the number of deserving persons in the department is also decreasing.

District Zakat Officer Muhammad Asif Iqbal appealed to the philanthropists to submit their Zakat in the account of the Zakat and Ushar Department. These accounts are linked with the State Bank of Pakistan, Bank of Punjab, and Muslim Commercial Bank. In this regard, more people can get benefits from the collected Zakat. Treatment facilities can also be provided and new schemes can be launched for deserving persons.

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Bahawalpur Muslim Commercial Bank Bank Of Punjab From

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2023 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore ..

HBL PSL 2023 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who ..

4 minutes ago
 Global Summit of Women begins in Abu Dhabi

Global Summit of Women begins in Abu Dhabi

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and ACCA Sign MoU fo ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and ACCA Sign MoU for capacity building, knowledge ..

1 minute ago
 NAB seeks personal appearance of Imran Khan in Tos ..

NAB seeks personal appearance of Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

37 minutes ago
 SEC issues decision on investment lands in Sharjah

SEC issues decision on investment lands in Sharjah

42 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers’ membership / 20% to 347,600 in 2 ..

Dubai Chambers’ membership / 20% to 347,600 in 2022

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.