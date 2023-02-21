Walk held to raise awareness about Zakat

An awareness walk was organized by District Zakat Committee Bahawalpur on the occasion of Zakat Day where awareness brochures were distributed among the people regarding the financial aid schemes of the Zakat Department

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ):An awareness walk was organized by District Zakat Committee Bahawalpur on the occasion of Zakat Day where awareness brochures were distributed among the people regarding the financial aid schemes of the Zakat Department.

Due to the decrease in the collection of the Zakat funds, the number of deserving persons in the department is also decreasing.

District Zakat Officer Muhammad Asif Iqbal appealed to the philanthropists to submit their Zakat in the account of the Zakat and Ushar Department. These accounts are linked with the State Bank of Pakistan, Bank of Punjab, and Muslim Commercial Bank. In this regard, more people can get benefits from the collected Zakat. Treatment facilities can also be provided and new schemes can be launched for deserving persons.