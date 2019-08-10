Wapda establishes crises management cell for Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

Wapda authorities have established a crises management cell at Wapda house Peshawar to deal with emergencies during Eid holidays

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Wapda authorities have established a crises management cell at Wapda house Peshawar to deal with emergencies during Eid holidays.

According to PESCO on Saturday, the cell has been established on the directives of Chief Executive Engineer Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan who would supervised the performance of the cell.

All necessary arrangement has been made to keep power supply smooth during Eid-Ul-Azha and needed equipment has been provided to all Sub Divisions and complaint centers to tackle emergencies promptly.

Circle, Divisional and Sub Divisional complaint cells of Pesco would also remain in operation to meet any emergency PESCO urged consumers to contact their concerned local complaint offices for emergent attendance of their complaints and in case of delayed response please contact crisis management cell at Telephone No.

091-9212010, 091-9212028.

Complaints can also be lodged on 118, through SMS to 8118 and on numbers: Peshawar Circle on 091-9212523 and 0333-5121365; Khyber Circle on 0919217576 and 0333-9252675, Mardan Circle on 0937-9230288 and 0315-8610291, Swat Circle on 0946-9240367 and 0315-8610571, Hazara-1 Circle on 0992-9310089 and 0315-8610288, Hazara-2 Circle on 0997-920018 and 0315-8300491, Bannu Circle on 0928-613173 and 0315-8300513 and Swabi Circle on 0938-221209 and 0315-8300423.