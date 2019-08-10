UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wapda Establishes Crises Management Cell For Eid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 12:55 PM

Wapda establishes crises management cell for Eid

Wapda authorities have established a crises management cell at Wapda house Peshawar to deal with emergencies during Eid holidays

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Wapda authorities have established a crises management cell at Wapda house Peshawar to deal with emergencies during Eid holidays.

According to PESCO on Saturday, the cell has been established on the directives of Chief Executive Engineer Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan who would supervised the performance of the cell.

All necessary arrangement has been made to keep power supply smooth during Eid-Ul-Azha and needed equipment has been provided to all Sub Divisions and complaint centers to tackle emergencies promptly.

Circle, Divisional and Sub Divisional complaint cells of Pesco would also remain in operation to meet any emergency PESCO urged consumers to contact their concerned local complaint offices for emergent attendance of their complaints and in case of delayed response please contact crisis management cell at Telephone No.

091-9212010, 091-9212028.

Complaints can also be lodged on 118, through SMS to 8118 and on numbers: Peshawar Circle on 091-9212523 and 0333-5121365; Khyber Circle on 0919217576 and 0333-9252675, Mardan Circle on 0937-9230288 and 0315-8610291, Swat Circle on 0946-9240367 and 0315-8610571, Hazara-1 Circle on 0992-9310089 and 0315-8610288, Hazara-2 Circle on 0997-920018 and 0315-8300491, Bannu Circle on 0928-613173 and 0315-8300513 and Swabi Circle on 0938-221209 and 0315-8300423.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Swat Holidays Mardan Circle Swabi SMS All PESCO

Recent Stories

Around 2.09m pilgrims arrive in Makkah from abroad ..

12 minutes ago

Russia says five died in missile test explosion

1 minute ago

Could activating these immune cells protect agains ..

1 minute ago

Being a pessimist or an optimist may affect your s ..

1 minute ago

Could hormone infusions help people with obesity s ..

1 minute ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) joins the nati ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.