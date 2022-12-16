WAPDA issues inflows, outflows position of rivers, barrages, dams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has issued position of river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Friday morning.

According to the Authority, the inflows and outflows in Indus River at Tarbela was 20100 cusecs and 42000 cusecs while inflows and outflows in Kabul River at Nowshera was 8300 cusecs and 8300 cusecs while inflows and outflows in Kabul River at Khairabad Bridge was 16800 cusecs and 16800 cusecs.

Similarly, the inflows and outflows in Jhelum River at Mangla 7200 cusecs and 20000 cusecs while in Chenab at Marala, inflows and outflows was 6400 cusecs and 2000 cusecs respectively.

Meanwhile, inflows and outflows in Jinnah Barrage was 51500 cusecs and Outflows 46500 cusecs, Chashma (inflows: 47700 cusecs and outflows 39000 cusecs), Taunsa (inflows 41800 cusecs and outflows 31800 cusecs), Guddu (inflows 37400 cusecs and outflows 30300 cusecs), Sukkur (inflows 30100 cusecs and outflows 12800 cusecs), Kotri (inflows 11300 cusecs and outflows 700 cusecs) Trimmu (inflows 6000 cusecs and outflow Nil cusecs), while in Panjnad the inflows was 5900 cusecs and outflows was recorded Nil cusecs.

Tarbela Dam was operating at level of 1493.81 feet against minimum operating level 1398 feet and maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage on Friday morning was recorded 2.910 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla (minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1123.05 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today (Friday) 0.871 MAF.

Similarly, Chashma was operating at level of 640.90 feet against the minimum operating level 638.15 feet and maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage was recorded 0.038 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.