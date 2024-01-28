WASA Brings 9000 Illegal Connections Into Billing Net
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) brought 9000 illegal connections into the billing net which helped to improve the monthly recovery of the department.
WASA teams under the direction of Managing Director WASA Chaudhary Muhammad Danish detected the illegal connections and brought them under billing and the strength of WASA consumers crossed 3,00,000.
The monthly recovery of WASA has reached Rs 157 million after the tariff was revised by the provincial government while the 16-department teams were conducting raids daily against the defaulters. The teams were conducting raids against 150 to 200 defaulters daily.
The latest machinery worth Rs two billion funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for WASA would likely reach by next month which will help to address consumers' complaints amicably.
The latest machinery including 18 suckers, 18 flushers, de-watering pumps, generators and others was being provided by JICA for the agency for the first time.
The sources informed that the latest machinery was being provided under a government-to-government agreement and it would help to resolve the consumers' complaints quickly.WASA was providing its services to over 70 Union Councils in the city and adjacent areas to citizens and new machinery was in dire need of the hour.
WASA was also facing a shortage of about 900 staffers including operational staff due to which its work was suffering. The sources revealed that four SDOs and 22 Sub Engineers would join WASA as interviews of candidates through PPSC have been started and induction of new operational staff would be helpful for smooth operational work, the sources concluded.
