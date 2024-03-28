WASA disconnects 367 connections of defaulters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams disconnected 367 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs 10 million in three days.

This was stated in a meeting held under supervision of Deputy Director recovery Muhammad Arshad to review the performance of recovery section.

He directed officials to launch effective crackdown against sewerage and water supply defaulters and to accelerate disconnection drive.

He ordered to detect illegal connections and improve the performance further regarding recovery.

The all circle incharges presented survey report and performance report regarding recovery.

Deputy Director ordered recovery section to work hard and ensure maximum collection during ongoing month of March.