WASA MD For Lodging Cases Over Lifting Of Manhole Covers, Ring

Published January 21, 2022

WASA MD for lodging cases over lifting of Manhole covers, ring

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Multan Managing Director Shahzad Munir took notice of stealing Manhole covers and rings in Hassanabad area by unknown group and ordered lodging cases against the manhole cover lifters

Eid Gah sewerage subdivision had submitted a report to the managing director that unidentified persons on a loader rickshaw started to pulling covers and rings of manholes in Hassanabad area between Thursday and Friday night.

Over noising by local people, the unknown people managed to flee from there by leaving loader rickshaw and other goods. The local people informed the police about the incident and police reached on the spot.

The MD ordered to got registered attempt to murder case against the unknown group with police station concerned.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Secretary has issued orders to the administration across the province to ensure the presence of covers over manholes in the province after sad incident in Faisalabad due to non presence of cover on manhole.

Meanwhile, the WASA MD has issued orders to all sewerage and disposal station officers to ensure hundred percent availability of covers on all manholes in their respective areas and submit certificates within two days.

He urged the masses to keep a close eye on the evil elements around them and informed police if seen any person stealing manhole covers or rings.

He said that they could also registered complaint on Central Complaints Cell of WASA number 1334 and redressal of their grievances will be ensured immediately.

