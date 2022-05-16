UrduPoint.com

Wasa Places 11 Drinking Water Tanks In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2022 | 04:13 PM

Wasa places 11 drinking water tanks in city

The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has placed 11 drinking water tanks in different areas of the city in hot weathe

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has placed 11 drinking water tanks in different areas of the city in hot weather.

On the directions of Managing Director Jabbar Anwar, the tanks have been placed in General Bus Stand, Clock Tower Chowk, Karkhana Bazaar, Gulifshan Colony, Dogar Basti, Peoples Colony No 1, D-Type Colony, Allama Iqbal Colony, Batala Colony, Fawara Chowk, Nazimabad, Fatehabadand Chamrra Mandi.

The drinking water would be available in tanks round-the-clock, said the sources.

Related Topics

Weather Water

Recent Stories

Pakistan hits all-time low against US dollar

Pakistan hits all-time low against US dollar

13 minutes ago
 Swedish, Finnish MPs debate NATO membership

Swedish, Finnish MPs debate NATO membership

41 seconds ago
 Fevered persons in DPRK total 1.2 mln with 50 deat ..

Fevered persons in DPRK total 1.2 mln with 50 deaths

42 seconds ago
 PM, Premier Li Keqiang view Pak-China partnership ..

PM, Premier Li Keqiang view Pak-China partnership vital for peace, stability ami ..

45 seconds ago
 Russia to strengthen border with Finland

Russia to strengthen border with Finland

47 seconds ago
 AU deploys pre-election assessment mission to Keny ..

AU deploys pre-election assessment mission to Kenya

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.