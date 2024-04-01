WASA stops taking Indus river water after examining high TDS

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has stopped taking the Indus River water from its canal because the level of Total Dissolved Solid (TDS), has been recorded at 875 milligrams per liter which is harmful for human consumption

Spokesman of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Nadeem Yousuf informed that on the directions of Director General HDA Zahid Hussain Shar WASA, had stopped taking the river water. He further informed that the TDS level was constantly rising in the river.

He said that WASA would use water stored in its lagoons to meet the city's demands. The fresh water in a larger quantity could be released from Sukkur barrage to Kotri barrage, he added.

The acting Managing Director of WASA Zeeshan Malik has also appealed to the Sindh Irrigation Department to release more fresh water towards Kotri barrage to settle the health hazardous issues that emerged due to the high level of TDS in the river water.

