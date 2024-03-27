Open Menu

Water Shortage Irk The Residents Of Traffic Colony Dhoke Ratta

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Water shortage irk the residents of traffic colony Dhoke Ratta

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Water Shortage perturbed the residents of Traffic Colony Dhoke Ratta and adjoining areas for the last many days.

No substitute arrangements were made by the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to ensure regular supply, the residents namely Zameer Hussain Zammer, Zahoor, Rab Nawaz, Ghulam Abbas, Riaz, Fayyaz, Said Rasool, Ali Nawaz, Shakeel Ahmed, Sheikh Tasleem,Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Akram, Wasiq Razzak,Sajjad Sadiq showed their grievances and threatened to protest WASA for not providing the water.

A complainant Zameer Hussain from Dhoke Ratta said "We have to fetch water from far flung areas to meet the daily needs. “We can’t afford a water tanker that is costly and unaffordable and we have to pay Rs. 1000 to get water from this source,” he added. The residents demanded action from the concerned authorities. They emphasize the urgency of resolving the water shortage issue, as it directly impacts their daily lives and adds undue hardship during this sacred time.

