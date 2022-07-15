We believe in giving equal rights, says Munawar Wassan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party MPA, Munawar Ali Wassan has said that he would serve the people of Kot Diji and launch development schemes needed to address the chronic issues faced by the people.

Talking to several delegations at his residence on Friday, he said, "We believe in giving equal rights to poverty-stricken and marginalised segments of the society".