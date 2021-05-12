UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

We Stand With Gaza; Israel Provocation Is Intolerable: Business Community

Umer Jamshaid 3 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:33 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice President and former FPCCI Regional Chairman, Fehmida Jamali said Israeli violations in Jerusalem, and the government's tolerance of Jewish extremists hostile to Palestinians and Arabs, is what led to the ignition of the situation in this dangerous way

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice President and former FPCCI Regional Chairman, Fehmida Jamali said Israeli violations in Jerusalem, and the government's tolerance of Jewish extremists hostile to Palestinians and Arabs, is what led to the ignition of the situation in this dangerous way.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, she said Israeli government must finally understand that it will not be able to suppress the Palestinian people's legitimate rights and demands by using indiscriminate and disproportionate power President, Pakistan Businesses Forum Sahibzada Usman Zulfiqar declared total rejection and condemnation of these oppressive Israeli practices.

Zulfiqar said seeing footage of Israeli airstrikes kill men, women and children in Gaza, I send my solidarity, my love and my prayers to the Palestinian people Chairman Businessmen Panel (Federal), Riaz Khattak said the actions have caused concern in the Muslim world as the site is one of the most religious in islam.

We strongly condemns the attacks carried out by the occupation forces at Al-Aqsa mosque transgressing the safety and security of the worshippers, the statement said.

Vice President, Pakistan Businesses Forum Ahmad Jawad said the indiscriminate use of force by Israeli forces against defenceless Palestinians, causing death and injuries, defies all humanitarian norms and human rights laws. Pakistan calls upon the international community to put an end to the blatant use of force and flagrant violation of human rights of the Palestinian people.

He called on the international community to act immediately to stop the violence, saying continuing "Israeli provocations" were an affront to Muslims on the eve of the Eid holiday at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

