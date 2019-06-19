UrduPoint.com
Week-long Celebrations Of China Tourism & Cultural Week Starts At Pakistan National Council Of The Arts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:06 AM

Week-long celebrations of China Tourism & Cultural week starts at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

A week-long celebrations of China Tourism and Cultural Week 2019 on Tuesday started here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :A week-long celebrations of China Tourism and Cultural Week 2019 on Tuesday started here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

It is a global event celebrated throughout the world by China.

Wuhan Tourism Promotion, Gala Performance, Photo Exhibition on the topic of "Beautiful China" and special lectures on Tourism and Culture would be organized by China Cultural Center in Pakistan during week-long celebrations.

The event was organized by China Cultural Center in Pakistan and Wuhan Tourism Promotional Event, China in collaboration with Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Pakistan to celebrate the China Tourism and Cultural Week 2019 in Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Artists from Wuhan Arts Troupe, as well as Pakistani Artists from National Performing Arts Group of PNCA performed in Gala Performance on Tuesday.

The event was attended by high profile personalities including Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Yao Jing - Ambassador of China, Ahmed Fadel Yacoub, Ambassador of Egypt, Christo Janse Van Noordwyk-Acting High Commissioner for South Africa, Charge de Affair of Embassy of Brazil, Jamal Shah - Director General PNCA, Li Yanxuan - Dy. Director China Cultural Center in Pakistan, Dr. Zhang Daojian - Head of Confucius Institute, Zeeshan Naqvi- Deputy Mayor of Islamabad, Ms. Xin Jin, Group leader of Wuhan Mucipal Bureaue of Culture and Tourism & China Ms. Leyla Zuberi renowned actress of Pakistan Television.

