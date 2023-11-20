Week-long co-curricular activities begin at FBISE with Qirat Competition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) A week-long co-curricular activities began at the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education(FBISE) with the 'Qirat Competition 2023-24' on Monday.

Students of the educational institutions from the directorates affiliated with the FBISE participated in the competition.

Speaking on the occasion, FBISE's Director Research Mirza Ali said the main job of the Federal Board was to conduct examinations but it would continue to organize co-curricular activities to motivate the students.

The participation of your students in the Qirat Competition was important, he added.

In the secondary school level Qirat competition, Talha Rehman of Federal Government Sir Syed Public School Rawalpindi won the first position, while Bushra Jabeen of Islamabad Model College for Students G-11/1 Islamabad and Abdullah Saeed of Amala Foundation School and College Misriyal Road, Rawalpindi got second and third positions respectively.

Similarly, in the intermediate level competition, Amar Yasir of Islamabad College for Boys, G-6/3 Islamabad obtained first position, Abdullah of Askaria College, Saifullah Lodhi Road, Rawalpindi second position and Tayyab Ahmed of Fuji Foundation, New Lalazar, Rawalpindi third position.

Director Research Mirza Ali later distributed certificates and cash prizes among the students who got the positions.