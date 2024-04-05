Weekly Inflation Up By 0.96 Percent
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The weekly inflation measured by the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.96 per cent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on April 4, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.
According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 326.29 points as compared to 323.20 points during the past week.
As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 29.45 per cent.
The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.
The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs. 17,732, increased by 0.83 per cent and went down to 315.95 points from last week’s 313.35 points.
The SPI for consumption groups from Rs. 17,732-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517; Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs. 44,175, increased by 0.90 percent, 0.85 percent, 0.93 and 1.02 percent respectively.
During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 16 (31.37%) items increased, 13 (25.49%) items decreased and 22 (43.
14%) items remained stable.
The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices on a week-on-week basis included bananas (3.57%), wheat flour (2.68%), eggs and LPG (1.89%) each, diesel (1.18%), gur (0.63%), sugar (0.41%), mustard oil (0.26%), pulse masoor (0.25%) and potatoes (0.23%).
On Year-on-Year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease included ladies sandal (12.52%), tomatoes (11.93%), gents sandal (8.70%), petrol (3.45%), chicken (2.99%), long cloth (2.23%), onion (1.30%), bread (1.03%), beef (0.75%), garlic (0.70%), mutton (0.41%) and rice basmati broken (0.14%).
The commodities which recorded an decrease in their average prices on year-on-year basis included bananas (26.68%), cooking oil 5 litre (20.53%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (17.61%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (17.28%), mustard oil (14.22%), wheat flour (5.86%), diesel (3.61%), and cigarettes (0.06%).
The commodities which recorded an increase in their average prices gas charges for Q1 ( 570.00%), onions (107.59%), chilies powder (86.05%), gents sandal (66.71%), gents sponge chappal (58.05%), garlic (53.51%), tomatoes (35.77%), gur (34.00%), salt powder (32.78%), energy saver (29.83%), pulse mash (26.98%) and tea prepared (23.34%).
Recent Stories
Aalia Rasheed resigns as PCB media and Communication Director
PM calls for global role to halt Israeli oppression against Palestinians
UAE decides to suspend diplomatic ties with Israel
Pakistan to receive $3b under standby arrangement: Julie Kozack
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘Foolproof’ security plan devised for city Markets3 minutes ago
-
AC visits fruit & vegetable market, monitored prices23 minutes ago
-
Qissa Khawani Bazar to be open for all traffic until Eid ul-Fitr: President Peshawar Traders Chamber33 minutes ago
-
Juma-tul-Wida observed across northern Sindh with religious sanctity33 minutes ago
-
CM's aide for creating awareness on technical diploma courses33 minutes ago
-
JI Bahawalpur observe Palestine Solidarity Day43 minutes ago
-
Shortage of car parking irksome for Eid shoppers43 minutes ago
-
Dry Weather forecast for Sukkur43 minutes ago
-
Sanitation workers call off strike43 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security for 'Juma-tul-Wida' by Rawalpindi Police43 minutes ago
-
Amna Baloch calls on EU's special envoy on human rights53 minutes ago
-
Jumat ul Wida observed1 hour ago