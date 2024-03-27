Open Menu

What Is New Passport Policy For Overseas Pakistanis To Perform Hajj?

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 27, 2024 | 09:59 PM

What is new passport policy for Overseas Pakistanis to perform Hajj?

The individuals, previously, with dual nationalities had endured prolonged waits, spanning several months, to acquire passports, which used to cause them a huge inconvenience.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2024) The good news for the overseas Pakistanis as a policy regarding passport issuance for them has been made, particularly for participants of the private Hajj scheme.

The latest reports suggest that the new policy aims to streamline the process of passport issuance and renewal for the overseas Pakistanis who wanted to perform Hajj.

The efforts by the Ministry of Religious Affairs yielded positive outcomes and paved the way for the prompt commencement of passport issuance procedures.

As per the newly devised policy, clearance for Hajj participants with dual nationality would be facilitated within a concise period of 7 days.

In cases where clearance is not obtained within this timeframe, automatic clearance would be assumed.

Upon receiving clearance, the temporary passports would be promptly issued to the concerned individuals. The Ministry of Religious Affairs effectively communicated the development to the authorities at the Passport Office.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that during the preceding month, the passports were efficiently provided to approximately 28,000 government-sponsored pilgrims within a swift span of three days. The delays in passport issuance had previously impeded the process of biometric verification, causing significant disruptions.

