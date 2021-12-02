UrduPoint.com

Wheat Growers Advised Timely Removal Of Weeds

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 02:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts advised farmers to take immediate steps to remove weeds from wheat crops to get bumper yield.

A spokesman of the agriculture department said Thursday,weeds could harm the produce of the crop up to 42% as well as damage the quality of grains.

They absorbed nutrients of the plants and provided suitable environment and place to the pests which badly affect the crops.

He said that after comprehensive survey, the experts observed that the weeds caused up to 42 percent produce loss in wheat crop, 41 percent loss in cotton crop, 39 percent loss in rice crop, 35 percent loss in sugarcane crop, 47 percent loss in maize crop, 55 percent in pulses, 45 percent loss in oil-seed crops and 89 percent loss in vegetable crops.

