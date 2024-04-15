Wheat Procurement Drive In Faisalabad From 22nd
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2024 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The wheat procurement drive in the district will begin from April 22.
A spokesperson for the food department said on Monday that 11 procurement centers
had been set up in various parts of the district to facilitate wheat growers.
He said that applications for issuance of gunny bags (bardana) were being received through
‘Bardana App’ and its distribution would commence from April 19. A criteria for bardana has been
set for minimum 6-acres of land to protect interests of small scale farmers.
He said that arrangements for wheat procurement were being finalized, adding that the procurement
drive would be made fair and transparent.
