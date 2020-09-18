Who is the top tax-payer among politicians in the country?

(@fidahassanain)

The latest reports say that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Federal Minister Faisal Vawda have not paid a single penny as tax during the tax directory of parliamentarian for year 2018-19.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2020) The tax directory of parliamentarians for year 2018-19 has shown that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was the top tax payer among other politicians.

They say that Prime Minister Imran Khan paid Rs 282, 449 tax while PML-N Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif paid Rs 8, 705, 368. Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto paid tax of Rs294,117. Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari paid Rs28,91, 455 Industry Minister Hamad Azhar paid Rs22,445 in taxes.

Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid paid Rs579,011, Federal Minister Ghulam Sarwar Rs1,046,669, and Federal Minister Murad Saeed Rs374,728. Federal Minister Ali Zaidi paid Rs896,191, Fawad Chaudhry Rs1,698,651 and PML-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah Rs1,388,075 in taxes.

According 24 news, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi paid Rs183,900 and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz paid Rs87,05,368 in taxes. Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq paid Rs216,800, Information Minister Shibli Faraz Rs367,460 and Azam Khan Swati Rs590,916. Chaudhry Tanveer Ahmed paid Rs32,038,733, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak paid Rs1,826,899 and Planning Minister Asad Umar paid Rs5,346,342 in taxes.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi gave 896,191, Sada Rafique 29,49,200, Rana Tanveer Hussain 386,751 and PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal paid Rs367,100 in taxes.

Former defence minister Khawaja Asif paid Rs437,119, Chaudhry Salik Hussain Rs497,000, Moonis Elahi paid Rs5,168,918 and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervez Elahi paid Rs2,071,196 in taxes.

Former Health Minister Amir Mahmood Kayani and Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda did not pay any tax in 2018-19. On the other hand, most of the tax collections for the year 2018-19 was made in Sindh with Punjab placed second.

In this connection, the province distribution of the tax collected from parliamentarians is given as: Sindh 44.91 percent, Punjab 34.99 percent, Islamabad 14.77 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3.54 percent and Balochistan 1.67 percent. Sindh had paid Rs349 billion, Punjab Rs269 billion, Balochistan Rs13 billion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rs29 billion, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) paid income tax worth Rs115 billion.

As many as 1,356,813 individuals of the Punjab region filed tax, while 632,583 individuals from the Sindh region, 35,045 individuals from the Balochistan region, 133,745 individuals from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, and 114,987 individuals belonging from ICT paid tax in TY 2018-19.

When it comes to the overall tax collection in the country, the FBR says, Karachi again ranked first with an amount of Rs209,107,138,000 in 2018-19 when it comes to the cities. It was followed by Islamabad with Rs204,148,673,000, Faisalabad Rs16,264,148,000 and Gujranwala Rs7,926,264,000. Meanwhile, the FBR also mentioned that the number of non-resident filers in 2018-19 was 64,014 out of a total of 2,852,349 tax filers.