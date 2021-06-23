Widely acclaimed satirist and humorist Mushtaq Ahmed Yusufi paid tributes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi here on Wednesday paid tributes to highly acclaimed satire and humor writer of Pakistan Mushtaq Ahmed Yosufi, on the occasion of his 3rd death anniversary, in a ceremony here.

President ACP Ahmed Shah, along with prominent writers including Zehra Nigah, Dr. Fatima Hassan, Ghazala Rizvi, and Shahid Rassam attended the event.

Prof. Noman-ul-Haq from Lahore, Dr. Tariq Habib from Sargodha, and senior literary person Iftikhar Arif joined virtually from Islamabad, said a spokesman.

"The way Mushtaq Ahmed Yusufi wrote prose and evoked its meaning is commendable" said poet and scriptwriter Zehra Nigah.

Expressing his view on the occasion litterateur Iftikhar Arif said "There are many aspects of Yusuf's personality; I shared a unique relation of love and compassion with him". Mushtaq Ahmed Yusufi is the greatest prose writer of urdu literature not just of our time but for all time, Iftikhar added.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Fatima Hassan said "I found Yusfi to be a very good friend and a great advisor as well. The greatest virtue of his humor is that he used to make fun of himself, not others. The legendary humorist never missed the mark of humanity" "It was wise to call him a covenant he was indeed a covenant. He was very particular about the language respected its values" said prof. Noman-ul-Haq"No one can match the mark of Yusfi's write-ups he wrote brilliant prose of all time." said Dr. Tariq Habib. In the year 1995, Tariq Habib wrote a thesis on the personality of Mushtaq Ahmed Yusufi later came to light in a book form. After that, he compiled a book named "Mushtaq Ahmed Yosufi: Chiragh taley se aab-e-Gham tak.""Mushtaq's love for Urdu literature was worth seeing and we all know about it. It was his love towards Urdu the language that he stopped doing speeches in the English language a long time ago" said Ghazala Rizvi.