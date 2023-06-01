UrduPoint.com

Woman Among Five Died, 10 Injured In Mastung Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Woman among five died, 10 injured in Mastung accident

At least five people including a woman died and 10 other sustained injuries in a collision between passenger bus and wagon on National Highway near Jangal Cross area of Mastung district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :At least five people including a woman died and 10 other sustained injuries in a collision between passenger bus and wagon on National Highway near Jangal Cross area of Mastung district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, a Khuzdar-bound wagon carrying commuters was on its way when a passenger bus hit it which was coming from the opposite direction due to overspeeding. As a result, a woman among four died on the spot while 10 others sustained injuries.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to Shaheed Nawab Ghaus Bakhsh Raisani Hospital where the injured victims' treatments were started.

One injured succumbed to his injuries during treatment process.

The deceased were identified as Ehsanullah, Muzamil Ahmed, Muhammad, Ghulam Haider and woman Bibi Umaira. The nine injured named Abdul Wahid. Zafarullah, Jafar, Haji Muhammad Hanif, Muhammad Azam, Muhammad Younus, Ali Dad, Rizwan and Roshan Ali.

The injured were referred to Quetta Civil Hospital's Trauma center for further treatment. Levies force has registered a case.

Related Topics

Injured Quetta Martyrs Shaheed Died Mastung Women From

Recent Stories

CEO of NAFFCO cites UAE’s robust infrastructure ..

CEO of NAFFCO cites UAE’s robust infrastructure as cornerstone of success

7 seconds ago
 US Senator Graham Says Ukraine Conflict to Pull in ..

US Senator Graham Says Ukraine Conflict to Pull in NATO, US Troops if Putin Not ..

5 minutes ago
 PureHealth allocates AED13 bn to local procurement ..

PureHealth allocates AED13 bn to local procurement over next 10 years

15 minutes ago
 NATO Counts on Sweden's Accession at July Summit i ..

NATO Counts on Sweden's Accession at July Summit in Vilnius - Foreign Minister A ..

5 minutes ago
 'Pakistan Zindabad Rally' held in support of armed ..

'Pakistan Zindabad Rally' held in support of armed forces

5 minutes ago
 BAJK provides loans of Rs.2.7b to 5,000 employees ..

BAJK provides loans of Rs.2.7b to 5,000 employees of AJK

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.