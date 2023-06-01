Woman among five died, 10 injured in Mastung accident

At least five people including a woman died and 10 other sustained injuries in a collision between passenger bus and wagon on National Highway near Jangal Cross area of Mastung district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :At least five people including a woman died and 10 other sustained injuries in a collision between passenger bus and wagon on National Highway near Jangal Cross area of Mastung district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, a Khuzdar-bound wagon carrying commuters was on its way when a passenger bus hit it which was coming from the opposite direction due to overspeeding. As a result, a woman among four died on the spot while 10 others sustained injuries.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to Shaheed Nawab Ghaus Bakhsh Raisani Hospital where the injured victims' treatments were started.

One injured succumbed to his injuries during treatment process.

The deceased were identified as Ehsanullah, Muzamil Ahmed, Muhammad, Ghulam Haider and woman Bibi Umaira. The nine injured named Abdul Wahid. Zafarullah, Jafar, Haji Muhammad Hanif, Muhammad Azam, Muhammad Younus, Ali Dad, Rizwan and Roshan Ali.

The injured were referred to Quetta Civil Hospital's Trauma center for further treatment. Levies force has registered a case.