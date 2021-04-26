Woman body found in canal

A body of a woman,yet to be identified,was recovered from the canal in Wah Bachrah here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :A body of a woman,yet to be identified,was recovered from the canal in Wah Bachrah here on Monday.

Police sources said that some locals spotted the body floating in the Mahajir canal and informed the police.

The team reached the spot and fished out the body.

The victim was removed to mortuary for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.