Open Menu

Woman Dies As Unknown Outlaws Allegedly Set Her On Fire

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Woman dies as unknown outlaws allegedly set her on fire

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) A married woman was died as unknown outlaws allegedly set her ablaze after throwing petrol on her in Mian Channu on Saturday.

According to details, a woman named Asia Bibi resident of Kabirwala went to meet her parents in Mian Channu along with her daughter.

The woman was present into the house when unknown outlaws allegedly entered in to the room and set her on fire after throwing petrol on her.

As a result, she sustained critical burn injuries and was shifted to Nishtar Hospital where she died.

SHO Sadar Police Station Rao Zeeshan said that the case has been registered against the unknown accused and interrogation launched into the incident.

APP/qbs-sak

1150 hrs

Related Topics

Fire Petrol Police Station Married Died Kabirwala Women Asia Bibi

Recent Stories

WETEX, DSS 2023 highlight latest technologies, sol ..

WETEX, DSS 2023 highlight latest technologies, solutions for smart and sustainab ..

12 minutes ago
 Threat email to kill PM Modi, Modi stadium receive ..

Threat email to kill PM Modi, Modi stadium received: Police

14 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

30 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afg ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

32 minutes ago
 Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wicket ..

Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wickets

52 minutes ago
 Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in ..

Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in Asian Games

2 hours ago
Karachiites burdened with more increase in power b ..

Karachiites burdened with more increase in power bills

2 hours ago
 UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as th ..

UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as the country’s first woman to s ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates finish second at Gran Piemonte i ..

UAE Team Emirates finish second at Gran Piemonte in Italy

11 hours ago
 First land trip service connecting Ras Al Khaimah ..

First land trip service connecting Ras Al Khaimah with Oman&#039;s Musandam laun ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan