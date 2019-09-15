UrduPoint.com
Woman Dies, Man Injures In Mach Vehicle-bike Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 04:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :A woman died while another person sustained injuries in a collision between a trailer truck and a motorbike on National Highway near Mach area of Bolan district on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victims were on way home on a motorcycle as a trailer truck hit them which coming from opposition direction due to over speeding, leaving woman dead and a man injured on the spot.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital where the injured treatment was started.

The both victims identity could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case.

