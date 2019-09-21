Woman farmer electrocuted in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :A young woman farmer was electrocuted in the area of City Tandlianwala

Police spokesman said on Saturday that Parveen Bibi of Chak No 429-GB was busy in cutting fodder when she accidentally touched an iron fence, installed by a neighboring farmer around his maize crop.

Current was running in the fence due to short-circuiting.

The woman received a fatal electric shock and died on-the-spot. The police took the body into custody and started investigation.