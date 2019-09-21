Woman Farmer Electrocuted In Faisalabad
Sat 21st September 2019 | 08:14 PM
A young woman farmer was electrocuted in the area of City Tandlianwala police station
Police spokesman said on Saturday that Parveen Bibi of Chak No 429-GB was busy in cutting fodder when she accidentally touched an iron fence, installed by a neighboring farmer around his maize crop.
Current was running in the fence due to short-circuiting.
The woman received a fatal electric shock and died on-the-spot. The police took the body into custody and started investigation.