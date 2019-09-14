UrduPoint.com
Woman Martyred, 6 Civilians Injured In Indian Troops' Targeted Firing Along LoC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 08:08 PM

Woman martyred, 6 civilians injured in Indian troops' targeted firing along LoC

A woman was martyred and four others among six persons were injured as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire in Nikial and Jandrot sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting the civil population, an Inter- Services Public Relations press release said on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :A woman was martyred and four others among six persons were injured as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire in Nikial and Jandrot sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting the civil population, an Inter- Services Public Relations press release said on Saturday.

Due to targeted firing by the Indian troops, 40 years old Fatima Bibi, a resident of Balakot village embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while six individuals, including four women, got injured. The injured were evacuated to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

