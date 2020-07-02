UrduPoint.com
Woman Shot Dead By Brother In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 03:16 PM

A woman was shot dead here in the area of Karana police station on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :A woman was shot dead here in the area of Karana police station on Thursday.

According to police sources, 48-year-old Muhammad Ilyas, resident of chak 107 SB ,wanted to marry off his son with his niece,daughter of Nasreen bibi.But the girl refused the proposal.

On the day of incident, an altercation occurred in the family over the matter and in a fit of rage accused Muhammad Ilyas allegedly shot his sister Nasreen bibi and managed to escape from the scene.

The victim Nasreen bibi died on the spot.

Concerned police handed over the body to the heirs after postmortem. On the report of victim's son, Shahid Ali, police registered case against the accused and launched investigation.

