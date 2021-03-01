Woman shot dead near HMC

A woman was shot dead by an unknown assailant in Hayatabad locality here on Monday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :A woman was shot dead by an unknown assailant in Hayatabad locality here on Monday morning.

Police said, an unknown assailant shot dead a woman near Hayatabad Medical Complex (HM) and escaped the scene.

The body of the woman, whose name could not be ascertained, was shifted to HMC for medico legal formalities. Hayatabad police after registering the case have started investigation.