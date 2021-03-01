UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Woman Shot Dead Near HMC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 01:07 PM

Woman shot dead near HMC

A woman was shot dead by an unknown assailant in Hayatabad locality here on Monday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :A woman was shot dead by an unknown assailant in Hayatabad locality here on Monday morning.

Police said, an unknown assailant shot dead a woman near Hayatabad Medical Complex (HM) and escaped the scene.

The body of the woman, whose name could not be ascertained, was shifted to HMC for medico legal formalities. Hayatabad police after registering the case have started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Women

Recent Stories

Prince Harry 'worried about history repeating itse ..

3 minutes ago

China's Heilongjiang clears all COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

Netanyahu Says Iran Stands Behind Thursday Attack ..

3 minutes ago

27 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on ..

3 minutes ago

Peaceful struggle imperative for restoration of ou ..

7 minutes ago

DC Khairpur for strict action against profiteers, ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.