Woman sustains burn injuries in house fire in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :A woman sustained burn injuries as fire erupted at a house near Silver factory, Masoom Shah Road, here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman Ihsan Shahid, fire erupted in a house, injuring 23-year-old woman Shehzadi, daughter of Saleem. While some household items were also damaged.

Rescue teams recovered the injured women and shifted her to Nishtar Hospital and extinguished the fire.