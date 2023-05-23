Women urged to seek medical treatment to end obstetrical fistula

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Speakers at a conference Tuesday emphasized the need for spreading awareness about obstetric fistula among women to save their lives.

A day-long event was held at Isra University in collaboration with the regional Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF) center, to mark the "International Day to End Obstetrical Fistula" observed on May 23 worldwide.

Isra University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nazir Ashraf Laghari was the chief guest of the occasion.

The conference was informed that according to World Health Organization (WHO) 2016 report, Genital fistula is a devastating health problem, estimated more than two million young women live with untreated fistula in Asia and Africa.

Furthermore, live interviews of fistula patients undergoing treatment were also telecast followed by the live surgery by Prof. Dr. Pushpa Srichand. The sewing machines were also distributed to the fistula patients.

International Day to End Obstetric Fistula is observed every year on May 23. It is an international holiday for gathering support and spreading awareness about obstetric fistula, a childbirth-related injury that majorly affects women in poor economic regions.