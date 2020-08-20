UrduPoint.com
Work On Development Schemes In PK 84 Be Expedited: CM Aide

Thu 20th August 2020

Work on development schemes in PK 84 be expedited: CM Aide

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Hajj, Aukaf and Religious Affairs Muhammad Zahoor Shakir on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to expedite work on development projects in PK84

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Hajj, Aukaf and Religious Affairs Muhammad Zahoor Shakir on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to expedite work on development projects in PK84.

He expressed these views during a meeting which was attended by officials of the Construction and Works department, Public Health Engineering department and officials of other relevant departments. During the meeting, he was apprised about progress made on development projects including roads,bridges, schools etc besides other issues regarding staff attendance and their performance.

The chief minister's aide said that the government was committed to pursuing development schemes for the uplift of people and directed officials concerned to utilize all available resources for achieving prosperity of remote areas.

He said that no hurdle would be tolerated in the way of journey to progress, adding strict action would be taken against using substandard material in development projects.

He said that the government was determined to remove a sense of deprivation among masses and urged officials concerned to cooperate to achieve the objective.

