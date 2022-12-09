Work starts on Mingora gravity water supply scheme

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman of District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai on Friday said the problem of clean drinking water in the residential and commercial areas of Mingora would permanently be solved with the completion of the Mingora gravity water supply scheme.

He said regular work on the project has been started which would provide clean water to Mingora city and surrounding communities for the next three decades, adding that the people of Mingora are very grateful to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the approval of this important project.

Addressing a press conference in Saidu Sharif, he said the total cost of the project, which includes a water distribution system and water treatment plant, would be 26,129.25 million.

The project would provide 55,000 water connections through a total of 472 km of distribution network and 18 new water tanks, he said, adding that the water treatment plant would also be built on 136 canals having a treatment capacity of 30 mgd.

Under the project, a 48-inch pipeline would be laid and a plant would be installed in the Fiza Gat area to provide water to the urban population, he said.

Yousafzai said that keeping in mind the modern requirements, rapid gravity filters technology, solar energy, and water metering are being introduced through which clean water would be able to reach homes and upper floors without any additional support thus saving the electricity consumption as well as bills.

In reply to a question raised during the presser, he said the survey on the project was started in 2014, but the work could not be started due to unavoidable reasons. When the government was re-established in 2018, with the patronage and interest of the CM KP, the project was re-introduced and now work on the project had started, and would be completed by December 2023, he added.