UrduPoint.com

Work Starts On Mingora Gravity Water Supply Scheme

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Work starts on Mingora gravity water supply scheme

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Chairman of District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC), Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai on Friday said the problem of clean drinking water in the residential and commercial areas of Mingora would permanently be solved with the completion of the Mingora gravity water supply scheme.

He said regular work on the project has been started which would provide clean water to Mingora city and surrounding communities for the next three decades, adding that the people of Mingora are very grateful to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the approval of this important project.

Addressing a press conference in Saidu Sharif, he said the total cost of the project, which includes a water distribution system and water treatment plant, would be 26,129.25 million.

The project would provide 55,000 water connections through a total of 472 km of distribution network and 18 new water tanks, he said, adding that the water treatment plant would also be built on 136 canals having a treatment capacity of 30 mgd.

Under the project, a 48-inch pipeline would be laid and a plant would be installed in the Fiza Gat area to provide water to the urban population, he said.

Yousafzai said that keeping in mind the modern requirements, rapid gravity filters technology, solar energy, and water metering are being introduced through which clean water would be able to reach homes and upper floors without any additional support thus saving the electricity consumption as well as bills.

In reply to a question raised during the presser, he said the survey on the project was started in 2014, but the work could not be started due to unavoidable reasons. When the government was re-established in 2018, with the patronage and interest of the CM KP, the project was re-introduced and now work on the project had started, and would be completed by December 2023, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Electricity Water Swat Saidu Mingora December 2018 Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

21 minutes ago
 President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

2 hours ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.