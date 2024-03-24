Work underway on drainage project in Daska: minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government Punjab Zeeshan Rafique has said that under the Punjab Cities Program (PCP) of the Punjab government, work on a comprehensive drainage project in Daska city at a cost of Rs1 billion is going on rapidly.

In January 2025, all projects for the construction of the 26,000-feet long RCC drain will be completed, which would end the long-standing drainage problems of the city. He expressed these views while reviewing the speed and quality of work on the ongoing development project under PCP in his constituency PP-51 Daska.

Zeeshan Rafique said that in addition to the new RCC drains in the sewage project in Daska of PCP, rehabilitation of 31,507 feet of old drains, 282 feet of drain culvert, remodeling of 4,739 feet of drains and de-silting of 36,000 feet of old drains of Municipal Committee Daska are also part of this project.

He said that it is the responsibility of the Engineering Wing of Municipal Committee Daska to complete the project within the stipulated time and ensure quality.

He said that delay in the completion of development projects will not be tolerated and projects of public welfare will be completed within the stipulated timeline.

Earlier, Zeeshan Rafique listened the problems of citizens in an open court held at Rest House Daska.

He directed the Deputy Director (DD) Local Government to complete the garbage lifting and sanitation in 12 rural union councils included in the provincial constituency PP-51 in the next two days.

He said that attendance of sentry workers working on daily wages in union councils will be made through third party verification and the officers and employees responsible for the negligence in this regard will be strictly held accountable.

On the requests of the citizens for resolving sewerage problems, the Provincial Minister directed the local officials of Municipal Committee Daska to resolve the complaints without delay and submit a report to them in this regard.

Zeeshan Rafique said that according to the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif public service project, a plan of action has been made for the provision of quality municipal services to the people of the province which include sanitation, clean drinking water, upgradation of sewerage system, elimination of encroachments and abundant tree planting.

In order to ensure its implementation, officers and employees of the local government have to perform their duties honestly and diligently, he added.