Open Menu

Work Underway On Drainage Project In Daska: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Work underway on drainage project in Daska: minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government Punjab Zeeshan Rafique has said that under the Punjab Cities Program (PCP) of the Punjab government, work on a comprehensive drainage project in Daska city at a cost of Rs1 billion is going on rapidly.

In January 2025, all projects for the construction of the 26,000-feet long RCC drain will be completed, which would end the long-standing drainage problems of the city. He expressed these views while reviewing the speed and quality of work on the ongoing development project under PCP in his constituency PP-51 Daska.

Zeeshan Rafique said that in addition to the new RCC drains in the sewage project in Daska of PCP, rehabilitation of 31,507 feet of old drains, 282 feet of drain culvert, remodeling of 4,739 feet of drains and de-silting of 36,000 feet of old drains of Municipal Committee Daska are also part of this project.

He said that it is the responsibility of the Engineering Wing of Municipal Committee Daska to complete the project within the stipulated time and ensure quality.

He said that delay in the completion of development projects will not be tolerated and projects of public welfare will be completed within the stipulated timeline.

Earlier, Zeeshan Rafique listened the problems of citizens in an open court held at Rest House Daska.

He directed the Deputy Director (DD) Local Government to complete the garbage lifting and sanitation in 12 rural union councils included in the provincial constituency PP-51 in the next two days.

He said that attendance of sentry workers working on daily wages in union councils will be made through third party verification and the officers and employees responsible for the negligence in this regard will be strictly held accountable.

On the requests of the citizens for resolving sewerage problems, the Provincial Minister directed the local officials of Municipal Committee Daska to resolve the complaints without delay and submit a report to them in this regard.

Zeeshan Rafique said that according to the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif public service project, a plan of action has been made for the provision of quality municipal services to the people of the province which include sanitation, clean drinking water, upgradation of sewerage system, elimination of encroachments and abundant tree planting.

In order to ensure its implementation, officers and employees of the local government have to perform their duties honestly and diligently, he added.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Daska January All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Court PP-51

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

19 hours ago
 District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 ..

District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders

19 hours ago
 Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injur ..

Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar

19 hours ago
 Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar

19 hours ago
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national ent ..

Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm

19 hours ago
 Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro

19 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..

20 hours ago
 SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force ..

SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day

20 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaig ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..

20 hours ago
 Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

Kite flying strictly banned, says DC

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan