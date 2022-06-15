UrduPoint.com

World Day To Combat Desertification & Drought To Be Marked On June 17

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2022 | 11:50 AM

World day to Combat Desertification & Drought to be marked on June 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought will be marked on June 17 (Friday) across the globe including Pakistan to curb the desertification process and strengthen the visibility of the dry lands issue on the international environmental agenda.

Individuals and organizations in various countries, such as Australia, Algeria, Canada, China, Ghana, and the United States, have participated in the day in recent years. Many events focus on educational activities to help combat problems relating to desertification and drought.

Promotional activities may include the distribution of awareness raising materials, such as calendars, fact sheets, posters and postcards, to educational institutions and the general public. The day may also feature educational case studies, forums or discussions on drought and desertification, its implications on society and ways to minimize the problem.

However, the effort to fight against desertification and drought does not occur only on this day. Many countries have been making a progressive effort in proactively addressing the issue and looking for solutions.

States were invited to devote the World Day to promote awareness of the need for international cooperation to combat desertification and the effects of drought, and on the implementation of the Convention to Combat Desertification.

Since then, country parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), non-governmental organizations and other interested stakeholders celebrate this particular day with outreach activities worldwide on June 17 each year.

