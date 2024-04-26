World Earth Day Observed In Sukkur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) An awareness walk and seminar was organised on the occasion of World Earth Day by Aror University Sukkur with collaboration of Environment Protection Authority (EPA) here on Friday.
On this occasion, Vice Chancellor, Aror University Engr Zahid Hussain Khand highlighted on the theme Planet vs Plastic on Earth Day and said that it is the responsibility of all of us to protect the earth and ensure the protection of its environment.
He said everyone has to play their role to prevent plastic and urged the schoolchildren to use cloth, paper and dry palm leaf baskets instead of plastic bags to bring the use of plastic to zero level.
Regional In-charge EPA Sukkur, Jamil Ahmed Menon said that the objective of Earth Day was to make the environment free from plastic in which people from every sector have to play their role.
