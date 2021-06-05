World Environment Day observed zealously in PR Karachi Division

Pakistan Railways Karachi Division Saturday arranged fervent observation of World Environment Day marked globally

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Karachi Division Saturday arranged fervent observation of World Environment Day marked globally.

Besides arrangement of central ceremony at Hassan hospital, cermonies at smaller scale were held at multiple railways' installations in Hyderabad, Kotri and Pipri, said a news release.

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul was chief guest at the central event arranged at Hassan Railways hospital where cake cutting ceremony was performed along with planting multiple saplings.

While talking to gathering at the venue, DS Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul said that universe and life were two precious things that would be preserved by utilizing all the available means.

"We all share a collective responsibility by planting saplings wherever required that will contribute drastically in fulfilling and expanding the Prime Minister's Clean and Green Pakistan" remarked Hanif Gul.

He added that species of numerous saplings had been acquired from Lahore that would be disbersed and planted at various installations within the Karachi Division.