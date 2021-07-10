UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Population Day To Be Marked Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

World Population day to be marked tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The World Population Day will be marked on July 11 (Sunday) across the globe including Pakistan which aimed to increase people's awareness about various population issues like importance of family planning, gender equality, poverty, maternal health, and human rights.

The day is celebrated worldwide by business groups, community organizations, and individuals in many ways. Activities include seminar discussions, educational information sessions, and essay competitions.

World Population Day was instituted in 1989 as an outgrowth of the Day of Five billion, marked on July 11, 1987. The UN authorized the event as a vehicle to build an awareness of population issues and the impact they have on development and the environment.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Business Vehicle July Sunday Family Event Billion

Recent Stories

Khawla Art and Culture organises cultural and arti ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 35 deaths due to COVID-19 in last ..

22 minutes ago

Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor all set to share screen ..

34 minutes ago

Netflix's biggest movie 'Red Notice' to be release ..

42 minutes ago

UAE suspends flights from Indonesia, Afghanistan

56 minutes ago

Inter exams start in Punjab, KP and Islamabad amid ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.