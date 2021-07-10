World Population day to be marked tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The World Population Day will be marked on July 11 (Sunday) across the globe including Pakistan which aimed to increase people's awareness about various population issues like importance of family planning, gender equality, poverty, maternal health, and human rights.

The day is celebrated worldwide by business groups, community organizations, and individuals in many ways. Activities include seminar discussions, educational information sessions, and essay competitions.

World Population Day was instituted in 1989 as an outgrowth of the Day of Five billion, marked on July 11, 1987. The UN authorized the event as a vehicle to build an awareness of population issues and the impact they have on development and the environment.

