World Should Break Absurd Silence Over Indian Aggression In IIOJK: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 12:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Sultan Mohammad Khan Wednesday said the absurd silence of international community over brutalities and aggression unleashed by Indian government and forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) is difficult to understand.

In his message in connection with "Day of Exploitation" he said on August 5, 2019, Indian government and forces crossed all the limits and changed the special status of occupied Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 of Indian constitution.

India has been keeping innocent Kashmiris under curfew from last one year and committing sheer violation of human rights in the held valley, he said and called upon the world community to break silence and take notice of increasing brutalities by Indian forces.

He said with every passing day the Indian government and forces were making life miserable for innocent Kashmiris on their own soil.

Sultan said that the world community and international organisation of human rights should come forward and play their imperative role in giving right to self-determination to Kashmiri people.

He said India claims its self the world's biggest democracy despite committing human rights violations in IIOJK.

Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan would continue contesting the Kashmir issue on all international fronts to get right to self determination for Kashmiris.

