WSSP holds awareness session on coronavirus at Govt schools

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSP) Thursday held awareness session at different government schools among students on coronavirus and preventive measures.

As part of the campaign an awareness session was held at Government Girls Primary school No 1 Jangal Khel where students were educated about preventive measures including keeping social distance, wearing of masks, and importance of hand wash.

The teams of WSSP also demonstrated the preventive measures and said that coronavirus infection could only be controlled while behaving responsibly and strictly observing the SOPs.