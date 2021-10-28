UrduPoint.com

WSSP Holds Awareness Session On Coronavirus At Govt Schools

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 06:56 PM

WSSP holds awareness session on coronavirus at Govt schools

Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSP) Thursday held awareness session at different government schools among students on coronavirus and preventive measures

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSP) Thursday held awareness session at different government schools among students on coronavirus and preventive measures.

As part of the campaign an awareness session was held at Government Girls Primary school No 1 Jangal Khel where students were educated about preventive measures including keeping social distance, wearing of masks, and importance of hand wash.

The teams of WSSP also demonstrated the preventive measures and said that coronavirus infection could only be controlled while behaving responsibly and strictly observing the SOPs.

Related Topics

Water Company Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

24 more contract COVID-19 in Faisalabad

24 more contract COVID-19 in Faisalabad

45 seconds ago
 Prime minister updated on privatization of loss-ma ..

Prime minister updated on privatization of loss-making enterprises

47 seconds ago
 Russian, Venezuelan Foreign Ministers to Meet on N ..

Russian, Venezuelan Foreign Ministers to Meet on November 8 - Moscow

45 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 22 Australia Vs. Sri Lank ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 22 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

59 minutes ago
 Renewable Energy Unlikely to Replace Fossil Fuels ..

Renewable Energy Unlikely to Replace Fossil Fuels Even in Long-Term - Rosneft CE ..

1 hour ago
 Austin Tells Turkish Colleague US Recognizes Ankar ..

Austin Tells Turkish Colleague US Recognizes Ankara's Military Modernization Nee ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.