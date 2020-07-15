UrduPoint.com
WSSP Starts Training Waste-pickers On Health Safety Measures Against Hazards Of Waste

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Wednesday started training of rag pickers to sensitize them against health and environmental hazards of waste-picking.Field staff of the Information and Communication Department of WSSP are organizing training sessions and have already concluded first phase in localities under its sub-office Zone D.

The staff has launched sessions at other zones.There are around 5000 people work in this informal sector in Peshawar and play percent 20 per cent role in solid waste management to support their families.The waste-pickers collect almost everything from leftover food, discarded plastic bottles polythene bags and other re-usable items without taking health safety steps.Unaware of its hazards, these waste pickers work in hazardous environment and highly exposed to injuries, infections, respiratory and other diseases. To protect them against such diseases, these waste pickers are being trained to adopt precautionary measures before picking waste from streets, roads and dumping grounds.

These ragpickers would also be sensitized on roads safety measures and hazards of littering."These waste pickers work in highly vulnerable conditions and it is essential to sensitise them regarding occupational and environmental hazard," said Chief Executive Officer WSSP Syed Zafar Ali Shah.During the training sessions, they are being sensitized on importance of health safety measures, use of machinery, hazards of waste, importance of using masks and gloves.They are also being trained to stay away from waste transport vehicles during unloading and off-loading and how to sort out waste.The trainings will help them organize their role in waste collection to keep the city clean and protect them against diseases.The staff also distributed soaps and masks among the participants of the sessions.

