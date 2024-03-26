WWF-Pakistan Highlights Vital Role Of Groundwater Recharge Wells
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 05:48 PM
WWF-Pakistan arranged a field visit to the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, where two groundwater recharge wells have been constructed as part of the Ravi River Restoration Project
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) WWF-Pakistan arranged a field visit to the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, where two groundwater recharge wells have been constructed as part of the Ravi River Restoration Project.
The event brought together industry experts, academia, and members from the Ministry of Water Resources to witness the ongoing efforts towards ensuring the responsible and efficient use of water resources in the region, according to a news release.
The Ravi River Restoration Project, funded by the Coca-Cola Foundation in partnership with WWF-Pakistan, is replenishing water through a combination of interventions.
These include rainwater harvesting systems, recharge wells, floating treatment wetlands, ablution water reuse systems, water-efficient fixtures, and on-farm water management practices.
Recent Stories
Chinese delegate discusses twin production technology in goat farming with UVAS ..
RDA lodges FIRs against 12 illegal housing schemes
Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange Company
Different security plans formed to ensure security in district: DPO
Stock markets mostly rise before US data
Encroachments from busy roads removed
AIOU inks MoU with Takmil to enroll out-of-school children
Meeting held to bolster security measures at banks
Rupee gains 5 paisa against dollar
PSX gains 380 points
Secure logistics Group Ltd’s book building starts from March 27
Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Night Tourism to illuminate Peshawar's historical heritage2 minutes ago
-
PM visits embassy to condole five Chinese nationals' killing; assures high-level probe2 minutes ago
-
SC orders to remove clauses of ATA in case of kidnapping, firing12 minutes ago
-
RPO hold “Open Court” to address public grievances12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits office BISE12 minutes ago
-
Drugs recovered during raids in Peshawar, Mardan12 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Swabi road accident12 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio immunization drive kicks off in Sukkur12 minutes ago
-
Armed bandits looted 02 persons in Taxila22 minutes ago
-
Measures for creating awareness among public against TB: Expert doctors22 minutes ago
-
Minister for Maritime Affairs visits KPT, holds meeting with officers22 minutes ago
-
LWMC holds cleanliness awareness event in school22 minutes ago