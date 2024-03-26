Open Menu

WWF-Pakistan Highlights Vital Role Of Groundwater Recharge Wells

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 05:48 PM

WWF-Pakistan highlights vital role of groundwater recharge wells

WWF-Pakistan arranged a field visit to the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, where two groundwater recharge wells have been constructed as part of the Ravi River Restoration Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) WWF-Pakistan arranged a field visit to the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, where two groundwater recharge wells have been constructed as part of the Ravi River Restoration Project.

The event brought together industry experts, academia, and members from the Ministry of Water Resources to witness the ongoing efforts towards ensuring the responsible and efficient use of water resources in the region, according to a news release.

The Ravi River Restoration Project, funded by the Coca-Cola Foundation in partnership with WWF-Pakistan, is replenishing water through a combination of interventions.

These include rainwater harvesting systems, recharge wells, floating treatment wetlands, ablution water reuse systems, water-efficient fixtures, and on-farm water management practices.

Related Topics

Lahore Water Visit University Of Engineering And Technology WWF-Pakistan Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Chinese delegate discusses twin production technol ..

Chinese delegate discusses twin production technology in goat farming with UVAS ..

1 minute ago
 RDA lodges FIRs against 12 illegal housing schemes

RDA lodges FIRs against 12 illegal housing schemes

1 minute ago
 Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange ..

Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange Company

25 minutes ago
 Different security plans formed to ensure security ..

Different security plans formed to ensure security in district: DPO

1 minute ago
 Stock markets mostly rise before US data

Stock markets mostly rise before US data

1 minute ago
 Encroachments from busy roads removed

Encroachments from busy roads removed

3 minutes ago
AIOU inks MoU with Takmil to enroll out-of-school ..

AIOU inks MoU with Takmil to enroll out-of-school children

3 minutes ago
 Meeting held to bolster security measures at banks

Meeting held to bolster security measures at banks

3 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 5 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 5 paisa against dollar

4 minutes ago
 PSX gains 380 points

PSX gains 380 points

4 minutes ago
 Secure logistics Group Ltd’s book building start ..

Secure logistics Group Ltd’s book building starts from March 27

4 minutes ago
 Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pak ..

Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan