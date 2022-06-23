YDAKP ready for providing healthcare to quake victims in Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Young Doctors Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (YDAKP) has shown willingness to send doctors' team for providing medical assistance to earthquake victims in Afghanistan.

The YDAKP spokesperson in a statement said that the association of doctors would extends its full support to our brothers in Afghanistan who are in dire need of help.

"We are willing to provide medical teams to be deployed on the call of provincial government to serve anywhere in Afghanistan to provide them with basic medical care", the statement said.

Earlier, KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said that hospitals across Bannu division, in particular DHQ North Waziristan and MTI Bannu would be ready to deal with complex cases to provide all necessary support to earthquake injured being shifted from Afghanistan.

He said that KP government looking for doctors to volunteer to provide services to earthquake affectees in Afghanistan. "Logistics and security arrangements will be provided", he said.

He said that experience in orthopedics, emergency medicine, anaesthesia and surgical medicine particularly needed to save thousands of lives.

Jhagra said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed to ensure provision of medicine, emergency food supplies and ambulatory support.

Meanwhile, KP Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir has arrived at Gulam Khan border North Wazirstan for monitoring rescue and relief operation for shifting people injured in earthquake to hospitals.