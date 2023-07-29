Open Menu

Youm-e-Ashur Observed In Shaheed Benazirabad District

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Youm-e-Ashur observed in Shaheed Benazirabad district

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, the Youm-e Ashur was observed in Division Shaheed Benazirabad with religious fervor and respect. In this regard strict security arrangements were made.

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch, DIG Muhammad Abbas Chandio, DC Shehryar Gul Memon and SSP Mehzoor Ali Ghouri visited different areas of Nawabshah and Qazi Ahmed and inspected the arrangements of security and others of main mourning processions.

They said that law enforcing agencies and district administration are discharging their duties with zeal and responsibility while Control Rooms are fully monitoring the movement of sensitive processions through CCTV system.

On the occasion DIG Police said that police have framed foolproof security plans for the Youme Ashura programs while the mourning processions and Majalis are being watched through CCTV cameras.

He said that strict security arrangements are made for processions appearing in different towns and cities of the division.

The management of mourning processions expressed thanks to the Commissioner, DIG, DC and SSP and elected representatives over the best arrangements for Youme Ashura. Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Ali SHer Jamali, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Tariq Ali Solangi, Jam Feroz Unar and others were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Nawabshah Best Muharram

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

54 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

54 minutes ago
 MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulatio ..

MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulation of New Tax Procedures Law

54 minutes ago
 MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additio ..

MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additional conditions for investment ..

54 minutes ago
 MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties ..

MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties for corporate tax violations

54 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Maldives

2 hours ago
7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid Meredov on Saeed bin Zayed’ ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan