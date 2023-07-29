Youm-e-Ashur observed in Shaheed Benazirabad district

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, the Youm-e Ashur was observed in Division Shaheed Benazirabad with religious fervor and respect. In this regard strict security arrangements were made.

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch, DIG Muhammad Abbas Chandio, DC Shehryar Gul Memon and SSP Mehzoor Ali Ghouri visited different areas of Nawabshah and Qazi Ahmed and inspected the arrangements of security and others of main mourning processions.

They said that law enforcing agencies and district administration are discharging their duties with zeal and responsibility while Control Rooms are fully monitoring the movement of sensitive processions through CCTV system.

On the occasion DIG Police said that police have framed foolproof security plans for the Youme Ashura programs while the mourning processions and Majalis are being watched through CCTV cameras.

He said that strict security arrangements are made for processions appearing in different towns and cities of the division.

The management of mourning processions expressed thanks to the Commissioner, DIG, DC and SSP and elected representatives over the best arrangements for Youme Ashura. Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Ali SHer Jamali, Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Tariq Ali Solangi, Jam Feroz Unar and others were present on the occasion.