ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) In a historic first, the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) has set a new standard of transparency by conducting an exemplary merit-based recruitment process where young highly qualified scientists from over 71 districts across the country were selected purely on the basis of competence marking a transformative step toward institutional excellence.

According to a PARC spokesperson, the selected candidates include top position holders and gold medalists with expertise in modern agricultural research from all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The spokesperson stated that certain elements are attempting to malign the credibility of this scientific recruitment process, but the council strongly rejects such baseless allegations.

He clarified that converting non-scientific positions into scientific ones was a strategic move to enhance the quality of agricultural research and falls fully within the council's jurisdiction.

Under the leadership of PARC Chairman Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, the council has taken significant steps to align Pakistan’s agriculture with international standards.

As a result of these efforts, PARC secured over Rs. 10 billion in foreign research grants for the first time in its history—a major milestone.

Dr. Ali has not only been awarded the Presidential Pride of Performance in Pakistan but also became the first Pakistani scientist to receive South Korea’s Presidential Award for scientific contributions.

Highlighting recent achievements, the spokesperson said that China has gifted more than 400 advanced agricultural machines and laboratory equipment to PARC, boosting its research capabilities. The council currently oversees around 40 research institutions across the country, working on crops, fruits, vegetables, animals fisheries, poultry, genomics and biotechnology.They used modern high-tech technologies in collaboration with international institutions.

PARC has warned that those attempting to tarnish its reputation are the same individuals who were previously dismissed for financial corruption. The council reserves the right to take full legal action against such elements.