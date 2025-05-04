First Deputy Commissioner Peace Football League Concludes In Darra Adam Khel
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The First Deputy Commissioner Peace Football League, held under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's "Awami Agenda" program, was concluded with a vibrant closing ceremony at Darra Adam Khel on Sunday.
The League spanned four months and saw active participation from local teams and players.
Commanding Officer Frontier Task Force Colonel Saadat Anwar graced the ceremony as the chief guest and distributed trophies, shields and cash prizes among the leading teams and players.
A large number of local elders and football fans attended the ceremony and praised the organizers for successfully conducting the tournament.
The chief guest also awarded cash prizes of Rs.70,000 and Rs.35,000 to the winner and runner-up teams respectively.
Colonel Anwar in his address said that such tournaments attract the youth towards positive activities and play an important role in promoting peace, unity and brotherhood.
He lauded the excellent arrangements made by the league organizers, adding that organizing such events is the need of the hour.
