SFA continues drive against adulterated tea

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) has continued its 'Tea Sampling Campaign' on Sunday to identify shops selling adulterated tea across the city.

Director General of the Sindh Food Authority Asif Jan Siddiqui has revealed that the SFA has found dangerous adulteration in different tea shops during the campaign.

In a statement, he claimed that 110 tea leaves and 127 samples of milk were collected from different areas of the city, out of them 57 samples were found containing artificial colours and 72 samples with polyphenols.

The collected samples of milk and tea leaves were examined in a laboratory established by the Sindh Food Authority in collaboration with Karachi University.

He elaborated that 43 samples were obtained from District South, in which 27 tea leaves were found containing artificial colours and 19 milk samples were found adulterated.

16 samples were obtained from Korangi, in which 6 tea samples were found adulterated and 9 milk samples were found substandard.

7 samples were collected from West, out of which 3 milk samples were found to be adulterated and 13 samples were collected from Keamari, out of which 7 were found to be adulterated in color while 6 milk samples were found to be substandard as well as 16 samples were collected from East, out of which 5 were found to be adulterated and 5 milk samples were also found to be adulterated.

The SFA Director General said that 16 other samples were collected from Malir, out of which 9 tea samples were found to be adulterated and 10 milk samples were found to be of poor quality.

Morover, 12 samples were received from the central, in which 3 tea samples were found to be adulterated with color and 2 milk samples were found to be adulterated.

Siddiqui said that no negligence will be tolerated in providing safe and quality food and beverages to the citizens.

He said that the Authority will take strict action against those committing adulteration.