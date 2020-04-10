Youngster allegedly commits suicide

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :A youngster allegedly committed suicide here in Chack No-345/w.b Dunyapur tehsil on Friday.

According to police Muhammad Hamza Bhatti alias Bila resident of Dunyapur city went to meet his friend Muhammad Waqar at Chack No-345/w.b in the jurisdiction of City police station.

All of a sudden Hamza opened fire in his head and died at the spot.

Waqar called the police and Rescue 1122 about the incident but the Rescue officials failed to reach the spot as they were dealing another emergency at Makhdoom Alee area which is about 20 km away from Dunyapur.

The senior police officials, homicide unit and Francis van reached the spot and started the investigations into the incident.