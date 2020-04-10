UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youngster Allegedly Commits Suicide

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 02:50 PM

Youngster allegedly commits suicide

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :A youngster allegedly committed suicide here in Chack No-345/w.b Dunyapur tehsil on Friday.

According to police Muhammad Hamza Bhatti alias Bila resident of Dunyapur city went to meet his friend Muhammad Waqar at Chack No-345/w.b in the jurisdiction of City police station.

All of a sudden Hamza opened fire in his head and died at the spot.

Waqar called the police and Rescue 1122 about the incident but the Rescue officials failed to reach the spot as they were dealing another emergency at Makhdoom Alee area which is about 20 km away from Dunyapur.

The senior police officials, homicide unit and Francis van reached the spot and started the investigations into the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Died Suicide Van Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Me ..

24 minutes ago

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

27 minutes ago

Provincial govts ask citizens to stay and offer pr ..

49 minutes ago

Nearly 2 in 3 (65%) Pakistanis are satisfied (very ..

55 minutes ago

PM to visit Peshawar today

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 10, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.