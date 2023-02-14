UrduPoint.com

Youth Electrocuted

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023 | 11:30 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :A youth was electrocuted to death while stealing electric wires from a pole near Qaim Sain Darbar,Jail road in the area of Ghulam Muhammadabad police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that 30-year-old unidentified youth climbed up on an electricity pole and he received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to Allied Hospital for postmortem, whereas further investigation for his identification was under way, spokesman added.

