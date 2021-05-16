Youth killed after being hit by train

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :A youth was killed after being hit by a train in the area of Millat Town police station.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that a youth, Ali Imran, resident of Rehman Town was crossing railway track near Bhaiwala Phattak at Jhumra Road when a train hit him. As a result, he received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The police handed over the body to his heirs after completing necessary formalities.