Youth Killed By Friend
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 01:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A youth was shot dead over a minor dispute by his friend here in the area of Nishat Abad police station on Tuesday.
A police spokesman said that Ubaid Ullah(17) exchanged harsh words with his friend Ali Amaan over a minor dispute.In a fit of rage,Ali opened fire killing Ubaid on the spot.
The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for arrest of the accused was underway.
