Youth killed by friend

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A youth was shot dead over a minor dispute by his friend here in the area of Nishat Abad police station on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said that Ubaid Ullah(17) exchanged harsh words with his friend Ali Amaan over a minor dispute.In a fit of rage,Ali opened fire killing Ubaid on the spot.

The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation for arrest of the accused was underway.