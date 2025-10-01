Open Menu

Youth Urged To Lead Population Awareness At Conference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Youth urged to lead population awareness at conference

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Population Welfare Department in collaboration with the University of Sargodha

organized a divisional level youth conference at the Noon business Hall of the university

on Wednesday.

The event aimed to raise awareness about population issues and promote youth engagement

in addressing the challenges of rapid population growth.

The conference was held under the supervision of District Population Welfare Officer (DPWO)

Malik Aftab Ahmad Awan and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas.

Prominent participants included Director Sargodha Waste Management Company and District President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhary Abdul Razaq Dhillon, Head of Criminology

and Sociology Department Prof Dr Shahzad Khawar, Divisional Khateeb Molana Waqar Ahmad

Usmani, Deputy District Officer (Technical) Dr Saira Shafih, and other distinguished guests.

Speaking at the event, Chaudhary Razaq Dhillon said that unchecked population growth poses

serious challenges to national development and social stability. He emphasized that managing

population growth is a collective responsibility and praised the Punjab government's

commitment to public welfare and empowerment.

The conference concluded with a shared commitment among speakers and participants to

empower the youth and foster community awareness to ensure a healthier and more

sustainable future.

